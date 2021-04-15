US announces sweeping sanctions on Russia over cyber hack, election interference
The Biden administration will also expel 10 Russian personnel, amid an array of sanctions on Russian individuals, companies and the...Full Article
The United States on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia to punish it for election interference, cyber-hacking,..
Washington says Russia was behind the so-called Solar Winds hack, which breached the networks of nine US agencies.