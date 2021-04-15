Pfizer CEO says third Covid vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months
Published
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said people will "likely" need a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated.Full Article
Published
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said people will "likely" need a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated.Full Article
Kansas City metro clinics are waiting on more guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the Johnson &..
Watch VideoThe U.K. now has a third coronavirus vaccine in circulation.
Moderna's vaccine is being rolled out today and..