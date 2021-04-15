'Feeling Through' Short Film Makes History For Deaf-Blind Community

Watch Video"Feeling Through" tells the story of a chance encounter between a homeless teen and a deaf-blind man trying to get back home. The film is nominated for the Oscar for best live-action short film, and it's already made history as the first to cast a deaf-blind actor, Robert Tarango, in a lead role.
Doug Roland,...
