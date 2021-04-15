A 13-year-old Chicago boy appears to have dropped a handgun and begun raising his hands less than a second before a police officer shot and killed him last month, footage released Thursday under community pressure shows.A still...Full Article
Video shows Chicago teen wasn't holding gun when shot
