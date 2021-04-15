Bodycam footage of a police officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy last month appears to show the teenager holding his hands up before he is shot.Full Article
Bodycam footage of 13-year-old boy being shot dead by police released
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New body cam footage shows fatal shooting of 13-year-old
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
New body cam video out of Chicago showing the fatal police shooting of a 13-year-old boy. I do want to warn you some of you may..
You might like
More coverage
Bodycam footage released of fatal shooting by police of 13-year-old in Chicago
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Chicago’s police review board released body camera video of a police officer’s fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy late last..