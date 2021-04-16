Attorney: Adam Toledo Did Not Have Gun In His Hand When He Was Shot By Chicago Police
Published
The attorney for Adam Toledo’s family said the 13-year-old did not have a gun in his hand when he was shot and killed by a Chicago...Full Article
Published
The attorney for Adam Toledo’s family said the 13-year-old did not have a gun in his hand when he was shot and killed by a Chicago...Full Article
Some Chicago Loop high rises were taking no chances Thursday night after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released..
Footage seems to show Toledo tossing a gun away before turning around to face the officer who shot him.