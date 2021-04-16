Defense Department confirms leaked video of unidentified aerial phenomena is real
Published
The Defense Department has confirmed that leaked photos and video of "unidentified aerial phenomena" taken in 2019 are indeed legitimate...Full Article
Published
The Defense Department has confirmed that leaked photos and video of "unidentified aerial phenomena" taken in 2019 are indeed legitimate...Full Article
The Pentagon is confirming that leaked video appearing to show an unknown object flying in the sky is an unidentified aerial..
A pyramid-shaped object seen flying through the sky has been confirmed by the Pentagon as an unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).