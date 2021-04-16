Mike Pence undergoes surgery to have pacemaker implanted
Published
"The routine surgery was successful, and he is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days," Pence's office said.Full Article
Published
"The routine surgery was successful, and he is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days," Pence's office said.Full Article
The former governor of Indiana feels 'blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals' after undergoing successful..
Former US vice president Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during routine surgery and is expected to fully recover, his..