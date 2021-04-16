Asia shares look to China data as global economic recovery hopes underpin world shares
Published
Global stocks hit a record high on Friday and oil climbed after strong U.S. and Chinese economic data bolstered expectations of a solid...Full Article
Published
Global stocks hit a record high on Friday and oil climbed after strong U.S. and Chinese economic data bolstered expectations of a solid...Full Article
For months, many argue that our Covid (C-19) response is a planetary fiasco, whose size is yet to surface with its mounting..
Asian stocks fell broadly on Friday as Sino-U.S. tensions and concerns about rising inflation in China overshadowed investor..
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell Friday in most Asian markets after China reported a stronger than expected rise in prices that could..