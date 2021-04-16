Helen McCrory, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ Star, Dies at 52
Published
Helen McCrory, the English actor who played Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” franchise and Polly Gray in “Peaky Blinders,” has...Full Article
Published
Helen McCrory, the English actor who played Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” franchise and Polly Gray in “Peaky Blinders,” has...Full Article
British film, television and stage actor Helen McCrory has died aged 52 from cancer, her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis said..
Cillian Murphy has led tributes to Helen McCrory, who passed away at the age of 52.