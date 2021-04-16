Biden administration is planning for possible Covid vaccine booster shots
Published
The Biden administration is preparing for the potential need for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, though nothing is certain, a top U.S....Full Article
Published
The Biden administration is preparing for the potential need for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, though nothing is certain, a top U.S....Full Article
Wed LAF Closed Captions
Watch VideoThe Biden administration says even with the temporary pause of the Johnson & Johnson shots there is still enough supply..