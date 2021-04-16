Helen McCrory: Peaky Blinders actress dies aged 52, husband Damian Lewis says
Published
The star, who has died of cancer, was a "beautiful and mighty woman", her husband Damian Lewis said.Full Article
Published
The star, who has died of cancer, was a "beautiful and mighty woman", her husband Damian Lewis said.Full Article
Cillian Murphy has led tributes to Helen McCrory, who passed away at the age of 52.
Helen McCrory died Friday at age 52, her husband Damian Lewis announced on Twitter. "She died as she lived. Fearlessly."