New Covid variants appear to be escaping vaccines, as the latest figures show a doubling in cases of the South African mutation in the UK in the past month.Meanwhile, 77 cases of a separate variant from India – which it is also...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Fears variants are escaping vaccines in the UK
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
SeattlePI.com
SeattlePI.com
WEVV
UK COVID-19 variant most common strain in U.S. - CDC
Reuters - Politics
6am-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN