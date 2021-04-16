Adam Toledo shooting: Video leaves Chicago with familiar questions about police tactics
Published
The release of troubling video of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer rocked the city from the...Full Article
Published
The release of troubling video of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer rocked the city from the...Full Article
New police bodycam video shows an officer shooting and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledeo after a foot chase.
The Chicago community and family members of 13-year-old Adam Toledo are reeling after the release of police footage and other..