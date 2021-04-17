These are the victims of the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night’s mass shooting at the FedEx ground facility claimed eight lives and left many more critically wounded....Full Article
First light, Matthew Alexander. Second light, Samaria Blackwell. Third light, Jasvinder Kaur. fourth light, Amarjeet Kaur Johal...
Four of the eight people killed on Thursday night were from Indiana’s growing Sikh community.