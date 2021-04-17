America’s Neoliberal Financialization Policy Vs. China’s Industrial Socialism – OpEd

America’s Neoliberal Financialization Policy Vs. China’s Industrial Socialism – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

Nearly half a millennium ago Niccolo Machiavelli’s The Prince described three options for how a conquering power might treat states that it defeated in war but that “have been accustomed to live under their own laws and in freedom: … the first is to ruin them, the next is to reside there in person, the third is to permit...

Full Article