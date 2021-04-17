News24.com | Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actor Helen McCrory, 52, dies
Published
British film, television and stage actor Helen McCrory has died aged 52 from cancer, her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis said on Thursday.Full Article
Published
British film, television and stage actor Helen McCrory has died aged 52 from cancer, her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis said on Thursday.Full Article
Cillian Murphy has led tributes to Helen McCrory, who passed away at the age of 52.
Helen McCrory, 'Harry Potter'
and 'Peaky Blinders' Star, , Dead at 52.
McCrory's death was announced by her..