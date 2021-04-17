The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Sitting by herself at the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth cut a regal, but solitary figure: still the monarch, but now alone. The queen sat
While composed, the sombre image showed the devastation Her Majesty is feeling
It was the Queen's saddest duty of her 69-year old reign: to announce the death of her beloved husband Philip.