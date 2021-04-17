Putin critic Alexei Navalny 'could die at any moment' - doctor

Putin critic Alexei Navalny 'could die at any moment' - doctor

New Zealand Herald

Published

A doctor for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, says his health is deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.Physician...

Full Article