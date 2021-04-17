Actor Felix Silla, famously known for his role as Cousin Itt on 'The Addams Family,' dies at 84
Actor Felix Silla, who portrayed Cousin Itt on the 1960s TV series "The Addams Family," died on Friday. He was 84.Full Article
Felix Silla has passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 84 when he breathed his last. He played Cousin Itt..