Amazon's video game division cancels Lord of the Rings game announced in 2019
Published
Amazon.com Inc's video game division has canceled an online role-playing game based on the fantasy series Lord of the Rings, which was...Full Article
Published
Amazon.com Inc's video game division has canceled an online role-playing game based on the fantasy series Lord of the Rings, which was...Full Article
The first season of “Lord of the Rings” will cost Amazon a lot of castar. The retail giant will spend around $465 million to..