Biden defends not immediately raising refugee cap
"The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people," Biden said.
President Joe Biden said on Saturday he will raise the cap on the number of refugees admitted this year to the United States, a day..
But it's uncertain how many more refugees from Africa, the Middle East and Central America are set to benefit.