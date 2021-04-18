Queen Elizabeth seen wiping tears away after Prince Philip funeral
Queen Elizabeth II was photographed dabbing away a tear at the funeral for her late husband, Prince Philip.
Queen Elizabeth kept some treasured mementoes in her handbag during the church service.
Queen Elizabeth sat by herself at Prince Philip’s funeral Saturday and now will embark on the next phase of her reign alone...