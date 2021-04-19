Fmr. CIA director on Istanbul attack, Donald Trump's rhetoric
CBS News has confirmed that the three suspected ISIS suicide bombers at the Istanbul airport were not Turkish. Retired four-star general and former CIA Director Michael Hayden joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how this suggests ISIS is "looking for winds" beyond local battlefields, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "erratic" foreign policy, the potential for an attack in the U.S and why he does not support Donald Trump.Full Article