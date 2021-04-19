Europe's Top Soccer Teams Announce New 'Super League'
Published
The Super League's 12 Founding Clubs include some of the most famous professional sports teams in the world, including Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.Full Article
Published
The Super League's 12 Founding Clubs include some of the most famous professional sports teams in the world, including Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.Full Article
Six English clubs have agreed to join a new breakaway European Super League, it has been announced.Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool,..
All the scores, from all the sports (in action)! Here is the Sports Express Wrap from Friday, April 16, 2021.