India's capital New Delhi is being put under a week-long lockdown as an explosive surge in coronavirus cases pushes the city's health system to its limit.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a news conference today that New Delhi...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: India's capital New Delhi to lock down as cases top 15 million
New record rise in India’s COVID cases, deaths; curfew in capital
Al Jazeera STUDIO
India reports 275,000 new cases, taking its overall caseload past 15 million and a record 1,619 deaths as Delhi announces six-day..
Devendra Fadnavis faces heat over Remdesivir row, Shiv Sena MLA's comments spark row| Oneindia News
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that Delhi will be under a six-day lockdown from 10 pm tonight to 5 am on..
India's capital to lock down as nation's virus cases top 15M
UK's Johnson cancels India trip as its virus cases surge
India: New Delhi locks down as COVID cases surge
Covid-19: Ten states account for over 78 per cent of new cases
