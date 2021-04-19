Covid 19 coronavirus: India's capital New Delhi to lock down as cases top 15 million

Covid 19 coronavirus: India's capital New Delhi to lock down as cases top 15 million

New Zealand Herald

Published

India's capital New Delhi is being put under a week-long lockdown as an explosive surge in coronavirus cases pushes the city's health system to its limit.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a news conference today that New Delhi...

Full Article