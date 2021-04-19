The Russian state penitentiary service said today a decision has been made to transfer imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, to a hospital.The announcement comes two days...Full Article
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be moved to hospital
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
