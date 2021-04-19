Nasa's experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the planet's thin air on Monday, achieving the first powered flight on another planet.The triumph was hailed as a Wright Brothers moment. The mini 1.8-kilogram...Full Article
Nasa's Mars helicopter takes flight, first for another planet
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NASA Helicopter Ingenuity Makes First Flight On Mars
CBS4 Miami
This makes history as the first aircraft to achieve power controlled flight on another planet.
First controlled flight on another planet
Sky News UK Studios
You might like
More coverage
Watch the moment the NASA control room broke out in cheers when its Mars helicopter flew for the first time
Business Insider
NASA flew its Ingenuity helicopter on Mars on Monday, marking the first controlled, powered flight humans have ever done on another..
-
Nasa's Mars Ingenuity helicopter makes first flight on the red planet, in pictures
Telegraph.co.uk
-
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter makes historic 1st flight on Mars
CBC.ca
-
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet
SeattlePI.com
-
Alert: NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity has achieved the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.
SeattlePI.com