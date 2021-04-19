Bengals unveil new uniforms
Published
The Bengals were slated to reveal their new uniforms at 9 a.m. on Monday morning. But they apparently moved up that timeline, unveiling...Full Article
Published
The Bengals were slated to reveal their new uniforms at 9 a.m. on Monday morning. But they apparently moved up that timeline, unveiling...Full Article
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil New Jerseys for First Time Since 2004.
The team revealed the new uniforms on April 19.
Our fans..
2021 NFL jersey update: Bengals unveil new uniforms for 2021 season