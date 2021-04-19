Austin shooting suspect arrested, wanted for killing 3 people
Published
Austin Police have arrested the former law officer wanted in the deadly shooting that left three people dead and launched a massive manhunt.Full Article
Published
Austin Police have arrested the former law officer wanted in the deadly shooting that left three people dead and launched a massive manhunt.Full Article
Police are looking for a gunman after three people were shot dead near a shopping plaza in Austin, Texas.
The search for a shooting suspect, identified as Stephen Broderick, is underway after three people were killed in Austin Sunday,..