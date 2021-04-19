GameStop CEO George Sherman is stepping down, sending the stock soaring
Published
It's game over for GameStop CEO George Sherman. The video game retailer and meme stock announced Monday that Sherman will be stepping...Full Article
Published
It's game over for GameStop CEO George Sherman. The video game retailer and meme stock announced Monday that Sherman will be stepping...Full Article
GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are rising more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade after the company said its Chief Executive..
GameStop Corp's (GME.N) George Sherman will step down as chief executive officer in the biggest shakeup at the video game retailer..