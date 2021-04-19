Monday, NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter became the first aircraft in history to make a powered, controlled flight on another planet. The Ingenuity team at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California confirmed the flight succeeded after receiving data from the helicopter via NASA's Perseverance Mars rover at...Full Article
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Succeeds in Historic First Flight
