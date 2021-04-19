News24.com | World can bring pandemic under control within months - WHO chief
Published
The world has the means to bring the global Covid-19 pandemic under control in the coming months, the head of the World Health Organisation said.Full Article
Published
The world has the means to bring the global Covid-19 pandemic under control in the coming months, the head of the World Health Organisation said.Full Article
Sports fans will find a way to watch their favorite players and teams despite significant disruptions, as seen in the past year...
(MENAFN - Asia Times) The hard-hit United States has passed a hopeful milestone as half its adults have had at least one Covid..