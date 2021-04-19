What is wrong with the Czech Republic?

The Czech Republic has joined the Baltic countries and Ukraine on the list of the countries that have ruined their relations with Russia for a long time to come, expert Vladimir Shapovalov believes. On April 18, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy persona non grata. The move came as retaliatory measures to the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic the day before. Prague considers Russian diplomats to be involved in the explosions at a military depot in Vrbetica in 2014. The Czech Republic put Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov on the wanted list, whom the UK had accused of poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. The Czechs claimed that Petrov and Boshirov had entered the warehouse and planted a time bomb there, which was supposed to detonate on the way to Bulgaria, but something went wrong.