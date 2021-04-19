Oscar Attendees Will Not Wear Face Masks During Telecast (EXCLUSIVE)
Published
The Academy is not asking Oscar attendees to wear face masks while cameras are rolling during the live ceremony on April 25. The news...Full Article
Published
The Academy is not asking Oscar attendees to wear face masks while cameras are rolling during the live ceremony on April 25. The news...Full Article
A new detail about the 2021 Oscars telecast was just revealed. The April 25, 2021 awards show will be held at Union Station in..