Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured while confronting rioters during the January 6 insurrection, suffered a stroke and died from natural causes, the Washington DC medical examiner's office ruled Monday (local time),...Full Article
US Capitol riot: Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes - medical examiner
