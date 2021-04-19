US Capitol riot: Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes - medical examiner

New Zealand Herald

Published

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured while confronting rioters during the January 6 insurrection, suffered a stroke and died from natural causes, the Washington DC medical examiner's office ruled Monday (local time),...

