Kate Middleton Served as a 'Peacemaker' for Prince William and Prince Harry, Royal Expert Says
Published
The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with the brothers after Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.Full Article
Published
The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with the brothers after Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.Full Article
Kate Middleton wore the Queen’s pearl necklace as a touching tribute to Prince Philip on the day of his funeral. She wore the..
The Duchess of Cambridge could act as a peacemaker between Prince William and Prince Harry during Prince Philip’s funeral over..