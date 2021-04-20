Chauvin trial judge: Rep. Maxine Waters' comments may give defense grounds to appeal
Published
The judge in the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin said Rep. Maxine Waters' "disrespectful" remarks could lead...Full Article
Published
The judge in the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin said Rep. Maxine Waters' "disrespectful" remarks could lead...Full Article
The judge overseeing Derek Chauvin’s trial for murder on Monday blasted "abhorrent" Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters for comments..
Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over Derek Chauvin’s trial for the death of George Floyd, reacts to Rep. Maxine Waters’..