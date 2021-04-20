Donald Trump Jr. takes on new role as top adviser inside the Trump family
Published
Former President Donald Trump has elevated his son Donald Trump Jr. to an unofficial new role inside his orbit as he weighs the idea of...Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump has elevated his son Donald Trump Jr. to an unofficial new role inside his orbit as he weighs the idea of...Full Article
By John Feffer*
One insidious way to torture the detainees at Guantanamo was to blast music at them at all hours. The..
Brooks announces run for Senate