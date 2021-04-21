Minneapolis Activists Laud Chauvin Verdict But Say It's Just A Start

Watch VideoDeafening cheers and thundering applause broke out across Minneapolis Tuesday, as Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
"Power to the people. I hope this is the first step in a very long line of change," Janiya...
