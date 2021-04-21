Chad in 'unchartered territory' after President Idriss Deby dies on the battlefield
Published
The son of the late Chad president Idriss Deby will lead an 18-month transitional military government, officials say.Full Article
Published
The son of the late Chad president Idriss Deby will lead an 18-month transitional military government, officials say.Full Article
Chad's longtime leader has died of wounds suffered during a visit to front-line troops battling a little-known rebel group, the..
Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno died on a battlefield Tuesday in the fight against rebels who opposed his rule, the...