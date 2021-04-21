Are you one of the people in line for South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination roll-out? Brush up on your knowledge of the Pfizer vaccine.Full Article
News24.com | WATCH | Covid-19 vaccines: Pfizer fast facts
News240 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Saturday 7 a.m. COVID-19 update
KMBC
Saturday 7 a.m. COVID-19 update
Additional vaccine sites opening in Southern Nevada
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
03-25-2021 for Josie
KIMT
You might like
More coverage
Krispy Kreme Offers Free Doughnuts to People With COVID-19 Vaccine
Wibbitz Top Stories
Krispy Kreme Offers Free Doughnuts
to People With COVID-19 Vaccine.
Krispy Kreme has announced a sweet incentive
to..
HOOSIERS 45 AND UP
WEVV
State of Emergency: One Year of COVID-19 in Alabama
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
USE this one
WTAT
US Begins Distributing a Third COVID-19 Vaccine
Wibbitz Top Stories