Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis 'meant no disrespect' with widely criticized tweet
Published
Raiders owner Mark Davis, reacting to widespread criticism of a tweet sent from the team's account after Derek Chauvin was convicted of...Full Article
Published
Raiders owner Mark Davis, reacting to widespread criticism of a tweet sent from the team's account after Derek Chauvin was convicted of...Full Article
Shocker: ultra-wealthy, out-of-touch team owner was behind offensive tweet.
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis defended the team's social media post after facing backlash for using what appeared to be a..