The New iPad Pro Has Better PlayStation Controller Support Than PS4 - IGN
Published
The newest iPad Pro not only features Apple's own M1 processor, but it also supports both the latest Xbox Series X/S controllers and the...Full Article
Published
The newest iPad Pro not only features Apple's own M1 processor, but it also supports both the latest Xbox Series X/S controllers and the...Full Article
Apple introduced new iPad Pros that use the same M1 chip as its computers, rather than a beefed up version of its iPhone chips, and..
Apple today seeded the eighth beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.3 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta..
Apple today seeded the eighth betas of upcoming iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new..