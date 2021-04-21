Xi to attend Biden's climate change summit in first meeting of two leaders
Published
China's President Xi Jinping will attend a U.S.-led climate change summit on Thursday at the invitation of President Joe Biden, in the...Full Article
Published
China's President Xi Jinping will attend a U.S.-led climate change summit on Thursday at the invitation of President Joe Biden, in the...Full Article
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined "Fox Business Tonight" Wednesday to discuss Thursday's U.S.-led climate change summit,..
Watch VideoThe U.S. and China are committed to working together on climate change.
John Kerry, who serves as a special..