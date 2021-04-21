Doctors visit Navalny at prison hospital

Four doctors not attributed to the system of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) visited Alexei Navalny, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, listed by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) According to Ombudsman for Human Rights in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova, there are no serious concerns about Navalny's health. Moskalkova noted that Navalny was receiving all necessary therapy, including IVs. Earlier it was reported that Navalny agreed to have a glucose IV treatment.