Black man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina
Eyewitness says Andrew Brown was shot while he tried to drive away from police in Elizabeth City, spurring angry protestsFull Article
In Elizabeth City, N.C., a deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant. Andrew Brown Junior's death followed..
The Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy was placed on leave pending a review by the State Bureau of Investigation.