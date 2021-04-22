India reports record single-day jump in Covid cases, with more than 314,000 new infections
Published
So far in April, India has reported more than 3.78 million new cases and over 22,000 deaths.Full Article
Relatives of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh loot oxygen cylinders as India sets a new record for daily cases.
The enormous number of new cases comes as major hospitals warn of oxygen running out - and many more in search of beds.