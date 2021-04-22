Les McKeown, former Bay City Rollers lead singer, dead at 65
Published
Les McKeown, former lead vocalist for the iconic Scottish pop group Bay City Rollers, has died. He was 65. The late star’s family broke...Full Article
Published
Les McKeown, former lead vocalist for the iconic Scottish pop group Bay City Rollers, has died. He was 65. The late star’s family broke...Full Article
Singer Les passed away suddenly on Tuesday aged 65, leaving Bay City Roller fans around the world in distress.
Bay City Rollers singer Les McKeown has died suddenly at the age of 65.The Scottish pop vocalist was the frontman of the group..