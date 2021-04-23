Digital Underground's Shock G, aka Humpty Hump, dies at 57
Rapper, songwriter and producer Shock G, a.k.a. Humpty Hump, of the Oakland hip-hop collective Digital Underground, died on Thursday.Full Article
He was the co-founder of hip-hop pioneers Digital Underground and produced 2Pac's debut album.
The hip-hop world is mourning another massive shocking death. Digital Underground’s Shock G is reportedly dead at the age of 57...
Shock G, famous for Digital Underground's hit song "The Humpty Dance" and his work with Tupac Shakur, is dead. The rap legend was..